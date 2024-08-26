Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,510 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,013,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.15 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

