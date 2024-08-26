Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Increased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $163.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

