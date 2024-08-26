Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 207.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 256,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BSV opened at $78.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.49.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
