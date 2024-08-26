Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lessened by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.83 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

