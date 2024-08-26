Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.41

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.41 and last traded at $117.06, with a volume of 330098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $146,523,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,399,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.