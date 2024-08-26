Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.00

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $163.74, with a volume of 36376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.79.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.