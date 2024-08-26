Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.96. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 146,080 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 10,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at $606,601.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $94,000.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

