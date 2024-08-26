Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.00%.

In other news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

