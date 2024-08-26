Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.54.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $21,263,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $268.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

