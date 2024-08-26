Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.73 and last traded at $77.53. 1,431,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,699,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

