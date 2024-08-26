VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

