Victoria Valenzuela Sells 14,166 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06.

On Thursday, June 13th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $853,705.96.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. American Trust grew its stake in AppLovin by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1.8% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

