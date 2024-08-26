Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.00

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

