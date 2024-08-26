Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $266.21 and last traded at $267.50. 736,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,159,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.28. The company has a market capitalization of $487.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 29,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

