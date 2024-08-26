Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,343,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 63,839 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 13.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $85.77 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

