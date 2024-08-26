Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.6% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 29,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

