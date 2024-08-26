Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $75.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $76.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 11.0% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 20,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,692,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 63,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

