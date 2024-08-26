Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.51 and last traded at $90.07. 1,656,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,539,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,490,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

