Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,343 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.83. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYBT. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 650 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 650 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,845.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,757 shares of company stock worth $1,165,177. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

