Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,560 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $418.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.