Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,395 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

