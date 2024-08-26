Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 476 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

SDOG opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

