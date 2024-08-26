Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

