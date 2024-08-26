Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPI. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,553,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 782,985 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,715,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period.

Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

