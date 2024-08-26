Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT opened at $71.13 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

