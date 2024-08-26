Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

