Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 65,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHJ opened at $49.31 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

