Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

TYG stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

