Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,033.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IRDM opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.33 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.