Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PHINIA by 2,710.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PHINIA by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PHINIA during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PHINIA by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PHINIA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

