Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4,506.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

