Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PVI opened at $24.79 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.
Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Company Profile
The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
