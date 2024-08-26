Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,074,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

