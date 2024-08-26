Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,446,000 after buying an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,925 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $89,785,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

ONTO stock opened at $212.96 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.26.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

