Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $358,000 Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Price Performance

BFC stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.41. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $948.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

