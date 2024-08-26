Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $363,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

