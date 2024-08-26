Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 172,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 144,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $8.91 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

