Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $74.03 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock worth $34,031,675 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

