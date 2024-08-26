Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Shares of JPEM opened at $55.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $310.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

