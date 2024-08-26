Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $440,000 Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AZEK by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

In other news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,790. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

