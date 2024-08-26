Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,677,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 740,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after buying an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after buying an additional 469,827 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WH opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $945,728. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

