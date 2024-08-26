Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $405,000 in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $266,115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,914,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 406,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,459,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 226,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

