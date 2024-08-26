Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,569 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

