Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 539.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $87.79 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $119.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

