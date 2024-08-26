Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Celcuity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $21,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth $3,545,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Trading Up 2.8 %

CELC opened at $17.35 on Friday. Celcuity Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

CELC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Celcuity Profile



Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

