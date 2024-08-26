Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 775 Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000.

NASDAQ:CLOA opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

