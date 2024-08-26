Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JULT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,527,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

