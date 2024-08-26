Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Hologic by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 583.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,623 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 16.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

