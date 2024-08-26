Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CUBE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.09.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

