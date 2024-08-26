Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 58,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $89.61.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

